Open Call to All Artisans for the New Sunday Summer Market in Flagstaff's Heritage Square

The Artisan Markets is calling all local Arizona artists to sign up for their new summer Flagstaff market. There are still a few spots left. Going into its second month, the Artisan Market event runs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, September 8, 2013 in Downtown Flagstaff's scenic Heritage Square. Producing weekly art events in Scottsdale since 2009 the Artisan Markets have expanded into the high country where the weather is perfect. The Artisan Markets is bringing the only weekly, FREE to attend, Artisan event in the Valley of the Sun to Flagstaff, AZ and is looking for uniquely talented artisans looking to expand their business to join. In previous years this popular event, named Best Art Walk by AZCentral Readers Choice in 2012, runs Thursdays and Fridays from October through May in Downtown Scottsdale, AZ and goes on hiatus for the summer. "Due to demand from attendees and our artisans we decided to continue our market through the summer, we have brought our family friendly event to beautiful Flagstaff," says Market Director Audrey. "We have the Flagstaff community as well as some of our loyal Phoenix customers visiting our new market."



The Artisan Markets are off to a great start. “So far the average number of attendees has been around 1100 with the average sales reported by vendors at approximately $600 on Sundays,” says Thacker. Artist participation in this event is juried and represents small independent local artists and businesses that produce artisan quality products. The Artisan Market also features superb musical entertainment as well as live art demonstrations. Making it the perfect spot to bring family, friends and visitors to shop while being entertained. “Being an Arizona native and new to exhibiting my work at local art markets, I was concerned the summer months were going to dry up my sales. Audrey's Artisan Market in Flagstaff has been a great solution for continuing sales and increasing our customer loyalty! I have had several customers escaping the summer heat in Phoenix and heading north for cooler weather, foot traffic has been consistent and sales have exceeded my expectations,” says Lesa Wallace of Giving Bracelets.



According to Audrey, the Artisan Markets is very interested in finding artisans for live art demos and the first 3 to apply will become eligible for a special discount promotion. Here is a list of some of the type of artists the Artisan Markets are looking for; fine art painters, photographers, textiles, crafts, recycled goods, glass blowers, metal arts, and sculptors. The Artisan Markets is always looking for new musicians and performing artists to perform at the market. “Our market is a great way to get out in front of new customers, build a fan base and meet and network with fellow working artists, says Thacker. Artists wishing to participate should visit the vendors tab of the Artisan Markets website for applications and additional information. “I have truly enjoyed the summer Artisan Market in Flagstaff. I have reconnected with past customers and gained new ones. The beautiful weather, the ambiance and great musicians combined makes it so successful. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to continue making my photography business grow,” says Kathy Zimmerman of Kathy Zimmerman Photography.



The Artisan Market would love to collaborate with Flagstaff art organizations to create local community partnerships, like they have with Scottsdale Public Arts - Canal Convergence, and is seeking event sponsors. Visit the Artisan Markets website today to learn more about this market and to apply to become and artisan participant.



The Artisan Markets, established in 2009, is a community organization whose goal is to foster a collaborative environment for artists with neighboring businesses, creating highly talked about, highly attended destination events increasing foot traffic for restaurants and shops while providing exhibition space for local talent. For more information on the Artisan Markets please visit www.artisanmarketsaz.com You can also find the Artisan Markets AZ on Facebook,



