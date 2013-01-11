Open Classifieds Offers Free Web Software to Customers Worldwide

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Do you have web hosting? Yes? Great! That’s all you need to get started with Open Classifieds. Open Classifieds is an open source project that offers a web classified script to anyone who downloads the free web software! Of course, for more advanced users and those who are looking to make the most of their site, premium themes and support are always offered to customers for a reasonable fee.



For those who may be unfamiliar or unsure, since Open Classifieds is open source software, users are able to modify the script exactly to their needs. Whether it is adding, deleting, or simply altering aspects of the code, this free classifieds script allows you to do all of that at no cost. As long as your hosting meets the minimum requirements of Apache 2, PHP 5.2.4+, and MySql 5+, Open Classifieds will be suitable for your domain.



Thousands of sites, from Europe to America and beyond, already trust Open Classifieds as their favorite PHP script for online classifieds. With Open Classifieds you can have your listing site, contact page, and anything you want to feature or specialize in. Some popular ideas are auto sales, job boards, second hand items, or quite frankly, anything else you can think of!



Some of the greatest features about this free web software are that your site can be ready in as little as five minutes – it is easy, quick, and painless! In addition, the software is translated into 25 languages, making it the logical choice for a global audience. Open Classifieds is not open source software that will remain stagnant; instead, updates are constantly added to the program – all of which are free as well. Some other features include post moderation, Google Adsense support, pay-to-post, a view counter, and more!



When upgrading to the premium version of Open Classifieds, you get spectacular added benefits for only $69.90 or €50. These extended features include 13 premium themes, a commercial license, white label, professional support, installation service, and your website will be optimized for mobile and tablet viewing. You can also upgrade to the Cloud version of Open Classifieds if you wish, which offers you the same features as the Professional version, but with great web hosting and your domain as well.



About Open Classifieds

Open Classifieds was established in 2008 and has been solidifying their reputable global presence ever since. You can visit Open Classifieds online at http://open-classifieds.com/ or email them here.



Contact:

Name: Jose Maria Garrido

Company Name: OPENCLASSIFIEDS LTD

Contact Email: info@open-classifieds.com

Website: http://open-classifieds.com

Company Location: London/Barcelona