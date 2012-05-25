Open-E.com Innovate Best Storage Solutions

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- It has been said by many on the cutting edge that the future of business is the cloud. Servers are expensive to buy, operate, maintain and protect. For a fraction of the cost and for an annual subscription, companies can use cloud storage to have access to their data and files anywhere in the world, instantly available through the internet.



Open-E is a company that has been at the forefront of data storage since 1998, and they have taken pains to remain on the cutting edge of technological innovation ever since. Open-E is a global company, with offices in the US and Europe, and servers operating worldwide.



Their current series of innovations have been in the fields of cloud storage and data storage. The site features an exhaustive set of menus and subheadings to allow users to quickly find exactly what they’re looking for in just a couple of clicks. Clicking through to cloud storage allows you to see the kinds of solutions they currently have available and who they’re designed for, with specific high quality original content aimed across the spectrum, from those seeking cloud solutions to those providing them.



Open-E is proud of its high-profile list of clients, with technology giants like Philips and 3M, to manufacturers like Volkswagen and Toyota, and their DSSV6 (Data Storage Software V6) is fast becoming the most popular solution for file sharing, storage consolidation, backup and recovery, virtualization or replication through the cloud.



Their spokesman explained their ethos, “Our philosophy is simple: we support the commoditization of data storage. We endeavor to ensure that our software is not only affordable and easy to use, but also rich in the features that SMBs and SMEs want. By using industry standard server building blocks, such as rack mount chassis, x86 server boards and low cost SATA RAID controllers, our system integrators can build storage hardware platforms at a fraction of the cost of Tier1 storage vendors.”



About Open-E

