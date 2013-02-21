IQM2 Closes on Unprecedented Year with Open Government Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- IQM2, Inc., the leading legislative management and public meeting automation Software Company is proud to announce the completion of a year of explosive expansion with growth of 95% in 2012.



The way government business is conducted is changing, and IQM2 is happy to be leading the way. The company's commitment to making public-sector meetings more transparent and efficient has helped it grow tremendously over the course of 2012 and emerge as an innovator in this field.



"2012 was an incredible year for the company. What is truly refreshing and exciting is that we were able to grow and improve organically. This is a testament to both the wonderful governments and school districts we are privileged to support and the dedicated and professional staff I am proud to work with each day” said IQM2's founder and CEO Daryl Blowes.



The Company’s growth reflects the mounting demand for a more streamlined and effective way for government bodies to collaborate, make decisions and save money. Using its award-winning legislative management and government transparency software, IQM2 was able to expand quickly and naturally and help public officials around the country better serve and engage their constituents.



"This fantastic accomplishment in 2012 led to our moving into a new corporate headquarters that was designed to support and facilitate our legislative management software innovation and client first approach” said Blowes. "We are helping to define an emerging market and I am expecting more great things in 2013."



As local governments continue to look for ways to become more efficient, cost-effective, transparent and successful, IQM2 will be there to provide the intuitive software and systems necessary to make this possible.



About IQM2

IQM2 is a market leader in furnishing end-to-end public meeting and Open Government software solutions through their award-winning Open Meeting Management System applications including MinuteTraq (Legislative process and agenda automation), MediaTraq (Live/On-Demand Video Streaming) and E-Boardroom (Electronic Voting). Please click http://www.iqm2.com/News/Default.aspx to learn more.