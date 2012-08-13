Open House for Raleigh Preschool

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers in Raleigh have announced they are holding an Open House for Prospective New Enrollees on August 30th. The open house will be available at all of their preschool and child care locations from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.



Primary Beginnings has 3 child care centers across Raleigh including locations at Spring Forest Rd., Falls of Neuse Rd., and North Hills Dr.



Parents and families looking for a preschool are welcomed to come out to meet the Primary Beginnings center directors and get to know the teachers. The centers will also have games for children setup and a light snack served.



Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers is recognized as a 5 Star child care center, the highest rated license from the Division of Child Development and Early Education. The certification shows the center is dedicated to support the philosophy of providing quality care for young children. The Division of Child Development and Early Education determines the rated license each center receives. It is based on Compliance, Quality Child Care Program Standards and Staff Education.



For more information and to find the Primary Beginnings preschool location nearest you, please visit PrimaryBeginnings.com or call (919)790-6888.