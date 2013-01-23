Open House USA and UK Collaboration: WARDJet, Inc. Partners with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre

Tallmadge, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- WARDJet Inc., an innovative designer and manufacturer of waterjet and CNC platforms, is an Ohio based business expanding its reach beyond the region and even the country. WARDJet has partnered with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre with Boeing (AMRC) in Sheffield, UK to create one of the largest combination waterjet and CNC milling platforms in the world for use in ongoing research; www.amrc.co.uk/events/waterjet-showcase/



To handle the intensive needs of the AMRC with Boeing, the GCM-Series is a combination 5-Axis waterjet and 24,000 rpm 5-Axis mill designed and manufactured in Northern Ohio. To introduce the GCM, WARDJet and the AMRC with Boeing are hosting an Open House Event in Sheffield, UK at the AMRC with Boeing campus January 30-31st, 2013. This event allows visitors to see the GCM in action, as well as tour the AMRC facility and its capabilities.



WARDJet was selected over other manufacturers for its drive and ability to innovate and push the boundaries of what is currently possible. WARDJet is looking forward to working with the AMRC with Boeing to improve on current technology to help drive manufacturing in multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive and composites.



Find out more at: http://wardjet.com



WARDJet is a leading Waterjet Cutting System Manufacturer based in Tallmadge, OH. WARDJet also manufacturers the patented WARD Pro (Waterjet Abrasive Recycling Dispenser), the most widely used waterjet abrasive recycler in the world. WARDJet’s Waterjet Cutting Systems come in many standard models and sizes, but can also be engineered and built to fit nearly any application. The company is privately owned and sales are made direct with no dealers or distributors in the USA. This eliminates any possible misrepresentation of the company by overenthusiastic salespersons. The end result is a superior, cost-effective product.



WARDJet’s success has been driven by the expertise and efforts of our highly qualified and capable staff. Projects are performed by experienced electrical, electronic and mechanical engineers that are continuously innovating in order to remain at the leading edge of the waterjet cutting industry.



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=9435



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net