ThingsBoard, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Bosch (Germany), Ayla Networks Inc. (United States), Google, Inc (United States), General Electric (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), KaaIoT Technologies, LLC. (United States).



Open IoT platform is considered as the most significant component of the IoT ecosystem. It connects the company's IT hardware with cloud or on-premise applications that eventually helps in developing several other software applications, usually for the connected devices. Reduction in Cost of Connected Devices and Constant Improvements in the Technology are the major driving factors for the global Open IoT Platform market. Data Security and Privacy Concerns is restraining market growth.



by Type (Software, Hardware, Service), Vertical (Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, Power & Utilities, Automotive, IT & Telecom), Enterprise (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise)



Market Drivers:

Constant Improvements in the Technology

Reduction in Cost of Connected Devices



Market Trends:

Improving the Skills of Developers



Opportunities:

Increasing Applications of Open IoT Platform

Growing Demand from End-users



Challenges:

Technoligical Complexities Associated with Open IoT Platform



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



