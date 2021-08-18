Open IoT Platform Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2027 : Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, Bosch

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- The Intelligence Market Report recently released a new report titled Open IoT Platform Market Size Report, 2021-2027 growth, and forecast, data categorized by company, key region, type, and application.



The global Open IoT Platform market size is projected to reach US$ 42170 million by 2026, from US$ 8803.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021-2026.



The number of IoT devices increased 31% year-over-year to 8.4 billion in the year 2017 and it is estimated that there will be 30 billion devices by 2020. The global market value of IoT is projected to reach $7.1 trillion by 2020.



The report provides an overview of the market, briefly describing the market situation and major market segments. It also mentions the most representative participants in the Open IoT Platform Market.



Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/36492



The report is prepared using primary and secondary research methods, which can accurately and accurately understand the Open IoT Platform Market. Analyze the major market participants in the market, as well as their business profiles, expansion plans, and strategies.



The main participants studied in the report include: market segmentation of Open IoT Platform Market

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Microsoft

Samsung

Bosch

Ayla Networks

Google

General Electric

Oracle

Samsung

Bosch



For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/36492



By type

Software

Hardware



By Application

SMEs

Large Enterprises



in the following In chapter, the research report reveals the development of the Open IoT Platform Market segment. Analysts segmented the market based on product, application, end-user, and geographic location.



Geographical parts covered in the report: - North America (the United States and Canada) - Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe) - Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region) - Latin America (Brazil, Mexico) And other regions in Latin America) - Middle East and Africa (CCG and other regions in the Middle East and Africa) Procurement consulting:



Get Discount on the Report: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/check-discount/36492