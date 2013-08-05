Open Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Business market report from MarketLine: "Open Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"