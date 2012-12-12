AbanteCart 1.1.2 Has Now Been Released

Edgewater, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- AbanteCart open source eCommerce solution is now proud and pleased to announce that AbanteCart 1.1.2 has now been finalized and released. The main features incorporated into the build allows AbanteCart to now instantly translate text content in any language – based on the visitors preference. All of the product details, site text and pages are instantly and easily translated into any desired language. In addition, security improvement and numerous performance improvements have been implemented into the AbanteCart v1.1.2.



As AbanteCart drives forward and aims to become one of the best eCommerce application currently available, the software upgrades will continue to roll out.



AbanteCart become established as one of the most powerful open-source eCommerce platforms. Since it’s launch, AbanteCart has been used on thousands of websites and has helped drive businesses into the future through the benefits of a comprehensive and completely powerful eCommerce shopping cart system. Thanks to donations from loyal members and supporters, AbanteCart has managed to stay completely free and open-source. However, just because AbanteCart is free to download and use doesn’t mean that the software is lacking in features. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. AbanteCart is one of the most comprehensive eCommerce platforms currently available, and is backed by a professional team of developers and coders.



To learn more about AbanteCart, one of the world’s leading open-source eCommerce solutions, head over to: http://www.abantecart.com