London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2022 -- Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is derived from data and information gathered from publicly available sources that can be used in an intelligence context. The main aim of an open-source intelligence tool is to rearrange and improve the existing raw data into the required format to facilitate informed & better decision-making processes in a lesser amount of time. The use of technology has transformed the process, transforming tedious, time-consuming efforts to master several data sources. The benefits provided by these technological platforms include the structuring of a massive amount of data and to easily process large volumes of data. Therefore, the demand for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) is significantly rising around the world. Furthermore, the rising cyber threats, terrorism, and other illegal practices, along with increased availability of open-source public data are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



For instance, as per Symantec report 2019, in 2018 about 545,231 ransomwares were registered across the globe, of which China was the highest ransomware attack country representing 16.9% of total ransomware whereas Brazil and Mexico ranked 4th and 6th. This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), globally. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the industry is poised for sustainable growth despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The implementation of remote working policy, due to lockdown is placing unforeseen stress on remote networking technologies and triggering operational technology (OT) security risk concerns over the vulnerable network security.



Major Key Company Profiles included in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market are listed below:



-Alfresco Software Inc.

-Digital Clues

-Expert Systems S.p.A

-Google LLC

-Maltego Technologies GmbH

-OffSec Service Limited

-Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

-Palantir Technologies Inc.

-Recorded Future, Inc.

-Thales Group



The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) research provides an outline of various factors influencing the global market, including demand forecasts in various regions, and a cross-sectional snapshot of the global economy. The study also covers an evaluation of industry competitiveness and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces to aid customers in determining the economic climate of major market suppliers.



This research will provide you with market statistics, forecasts and models that can be used to identify opportunities and assess your competitive position in the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) business industry. It also includes an analysis of the barriers to entry for new market entrants.



Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The report uses a bottom-up approach to estimate the size of the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market, forecasting revenues generated through sales of products and services related to content management systems, as well as their applications across several industry verticals and product categories. Experts in their respective industries were interviewed to provide insights into the latest trends, growth drivers, challenges and opportunities, and thereby market estimates are made based on historical revenues from previous years.



The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Source:



-Media

-Internet

-Public Government Data

-Professional & Academic Publications

-Commercial

-Others



By Technique:

-Text Analytics

-Video Analytics

-Social Media Analytics

-Geospatial Analytics

-Security Analytics

-Others



By End-User:

-Government Intelligence Agencies

-Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies

-Cyber Security Organizations

-Law Enforcement Agencies

-Financial Services

-Private Specialized Business

-Others



Target Audience of the Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market in Market Study:

-Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

-Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

-Venture capitalists

-Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

-Third-party knowledge providers

-Investment bankers

-Investors



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



-North America [United States, Canada]

-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Outlook and Analysis



The research covers expansion and growth strategies, as well as studies of production processes and pricing dynamics. A fundamental review is also provided by a global market analysis, which includes definitions, classifications, implementations, and supply chain structure.



Major Questions Answered in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Report



-What are the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) industry's projections in terms of capacity, production, and production value?

-What impact does the economy have on the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market?

-What should be the entrance strategy, economic effect countermeasures, and marketing channels for the market?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market, by Source



Chapter 6. Global Market, by Technique



Chapter 7. Global Market, by End-User



Chapter 8. Global Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 10. Research Process



