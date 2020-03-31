Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2025 - Palantir Technologies, Expert System, Exalead Dassault Systemes

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is data collected from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context. In the intelligence community, the term "open" refers to overt, publicly available sources (as opposed to covert or clandestine sources).



Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) is the collection and analysis of information that is gathered from public, or open, sources. OSINT is primarily used in national security, law enforcement, and business intelligence functions and is of value to analysts who use non-sensitive intelligence in answering classified, unclassified, or proprietary intelligencerequirements across the previous intelligence disciplines. OSINT sources can be divided up into six different categories of information flow including Media, Internet, Public Government Data, Professional and Academic Publications, Commercial Data and Grey Literature.



In 2018, the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Palantir Technologies

- Expert System

- Exalead Dassault Systemes

- Thales Group

- Cybelangel

- Intrinsic Technologies

- Sail Labs Technology

- Digimind



Segment by Type:

- Media

- Internet

- Public Government Data

- Professional and Academic Publications

- Commercial Data

- Grey Literature



Segment by Application:

- Senior Living Facilities

- Home User

- Assisted Living Facilities



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



