Open Source Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Red Hat, Wipro, ATOS, HCL

Summary

Open source service is a type of software where source code is released by the copyright holders for users to utilize, study, and also can modify it. The users can deliver the software to anyone on any Platform. Globally, the open-source services help the firm to achieve IT strategic goals and help to improve the performance, productivity, and maximize the efficiency of the organization. The major factors driving the open source services market are accessibility to the source code to all the firms, and low cost than the proprietary solutions as well as simple interoperability.



Research Methodology:

The Open source services market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.



The demand for the open-source services market is supporting the market growth. Somehow, the open-source services have certain security challenges that are drawing down on market growth. Open Source Services Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~21.75% with a value expecting to reach $66.84 billion by 2026.



The scope of the Open Source Services Market is defined in the market analysis as follows:

o Based on Industry:

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Retail and Distribution

- Others

o Based on Service:

- Consulting Services

- Implementation

- Support, Maintenance, and Management Services

- Training Services

o Based on Geography:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



The open-source services market based on industry – In industry segment, the manufacturing industry is having the largest share in the open-source market due to the adoption of open source in the manufacturing industry as well as due to the high adoption of production planning, inventory planning and estimation of demand in the manufacturing industry. The banking, financial services, and insurance industry are also expected to have the next large share in the market as this industry adopted the customer relationship management solutions to approach the customers.



Further, the open-source services market based on service is segmented into consulting services, implementation, support, maintenance and management services, and training services. The consulting service has acquired the largest share in the open-source services market as many players competing in the open-source services market are highly developing strategies to promote the awareness about Linux and other open-source operating systems for the developers.



The open-source services market based on regional segmentation is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America has been the largest contributor in the open-source market growth due to the high funding in the cloud-based solutions and early acquisition of advanced technologies and solutions for the better performance of the enterprise. Asia Pacific is also a region, which is contributing towards the market share growth, especially in China, where a lot of companies are dependent on IT technology, which is increasing the utilization of the open-source.



Globally, the Open Source Services Market is growing at a CAGR of ~21.75% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The factors driving this market are cost-effective service, accessible software to everyone in the business for providing valuable solutions for the enterprise. In addition, the open-source service gives the secured data. Rapidly increasing demand for real-time important data and requirement of the open-source intelligence market gives support in the growth of the open-source market. However, highly complicated open-source intelligence is a restrain to the open-source market growth.



The report also includes the analysis of major players in the Open Source services market. Some of the major players consist of Red Hat, Wipro, Accenture, Infosys, IBM, ATOS, Cisco Systems, HPE, HCL, and Oracle.

Globally, the demand for the open-source services market is increasing, especially in IT-oriented firms, for the enhancement of operational effectiveness. This report will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and dynamic need of the end-users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report.

? The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

? This report also provides the portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

? Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

Companies Covered

Red Hat, Wipro, Accenture, Infosys, IBM, ATOS, Cisco Systems, HPE, HCL, and Oracle



