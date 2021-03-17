Open Source Software Market Rising Demand for next 5 years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Open Source Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Open Source Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Open Source Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OpenText (Canada), ClearCenter (United States), GitHub (Microsoft) (United States), Epson (Japan), IBM (United States), SUSE (Germany), Intel (United States), Aptean (United States), Acquia (United States), Adobe (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), FOSSID (Sweden), Alfresco (United States), Oracle (United States), Canonical (United Kingdom) and Automattic (United States).



Open Source Software Overview

Open-source software refers to publicly released software and usually allows anyone to use, modify, or distribute it without restriction. Some of the most commonly cited benefits of using open-source software in businesses have to do with the ease with which these packages can be developed, as well as the enhanced cybersecurity they can provide. While the use of open-source software offerings will increase significantly in the coming years, many open source developers still see the lack of training opportunities as a major challenge in their work. Some of the biggest proponents of open source software are traditional technology and software companies like Google and Adobe, both of whom have contributed to a number of open-source projects over the years. Smaller organizations such as MongoDB Inc. and the Apache Software Foundation contribute more directly to the development of popular software tools, databases, and open source licenses such as Elasticsearch and MongoDB. Open-source software (OSS) is any type of program or application that developers can review, copy, modify, and redistribute. This type of software is also known as free open-source software (FOSS). To be considered open source, the program's source code, the underlying code that makes up the design, functionality, and defining attributes of an application must be publicly available. Total global open source software market revenue in 2019 was over USD 17 billion. It is expected to grow by USD 30 billion by 2022, tripling its size in just five years.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Owing To Its Growing Availability of Open Source Platforms

- Increasing Tech-Savvy Population

- Flexibility to Modify the Code



Market Trend

- Adoption of Open Source Services

- The Increase in the Number of Users Changing the Code and Improve Its Functionality and Flexibility



Restraints

- Issues Related To the Architectural and Operation Complexities



Opportunities

- The Rising IT Spending and Increasing Digitalization

- The Governments across the Globe Are Encouraging the Adoption of Open Source Software for the Public Sectors



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness about Specific Open Source Software among Various Small Enterprises



The Global Open Source Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Shareware, Bundled Software, BSD(Berkeley Source Distribution), Other), Application (BMForum, PhpBB, PHPWind), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Distribution, Others), Features (Security, Affordability, Transparency, Perpetuity, Interoperability, Flexibility, Localization)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Open Source Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



