Discover Aquatics Is Now Open for Open Swim

Discover Aquatics is proud to announce the opening of the pool for special open swim hours. This is the first time that the saline pool will be available for open swim in the history of Discover Aquatics. Open swim hours will be on Fridays, from 4:00pm-7:00pm and Saturdays from 12:30pm-2:30pm. The cost to access the pool during open swim will be $7 per person for non-enrolled families and $5 per person for enrolled families. In other news, Sunday mornings will now feature one hour of open adult lap swim and three hours of reserved adult lap swim (thirty minute sessions).



“We think open swim will be a wonderful way for our swimmers to practice their skills and for our families to spend valuable time together,” said a spokesman for Discover Aquatics. “In addition, individuals and community members will also be able to use this time to get into the water for exercise and relaxation purposes.” The new hours for open swim at Discover Aquatics will go into effect immediately.



Discover Aquatics offers a clean, family-friendly facility and classes for all ages and abilities. In addition, they host children’s birthday parties as well as offer lifeguard training for interested parties. The pool at Discover Aquatics is competitive length, 24 feet wide by 75 feet long, and ranges from four feet to ten feet in depth. For more detail please visit, www.discoveraquatics.com.



About Discover Aquatics

For over a decade, Discover Aquatics in Olympia, Washington has been offering a fun, family-friendly environment for swimmers of all ages and skill levels. The large, warm, saline pool at Discover Aquatics is kept at a comfortable 89 degrees Fahrenheit year round: the perfect temperature to ensure that swimmers are comfortable and at ease. In addition, small class sizes ensure that each swimmer gets individual attention and more instruction time in the water. Most classes consist of just three or four swimmers for every qualified instructor. Parent-Tot classes begin as young as four months of age, while group classes generally begin at age three. Introducing your child to swimming at a young age can make them more comfortable in the water as they grow older. Discover Aquatics also offers unique classes for adults such as Hydrotherapy and Water Fitness Classes.