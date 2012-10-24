Open Website Tutorials Publishes Free Tutorial to Create and Launch Website in 30 Minutes

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- In an effort to help business owners create a free website, openwebsitetutorials.com has published a step-by-step tutorial that will launch a website under 30 minutes. Quick and easy explanations of buying a domain, hosting the site and building it using site builder are given in their publication. The company with their tutorial has obliterated the myth that creating a website is a daunting task.



Mr. Hamilton, the media spokesperson of Open Website Tutorials, was asked on the motive of the company and he replied, “We want to give absolutely free advice, tips and techniques to people who want to create a website. By doing so we will save people a lot of money and more importantly the sites can be customized according to the owners. We are definitely not the first to offer free tutorials on website construction, but after intense research we have managed to create a tutorial that is very easy to understand. Our step-by-step guide will have a website up and running within 30 minutes starting from scratch.”



The company also publishes various online money making techniques. These featured articles on making money online are also absolutely free and the strategies explained are to the point with clarification of pros and cons. Currently two major articles on affiliate marketing and making money from online videos are published on their site.



Mr. Hamilton was further asked on the approximate cost of launching a website and he said, “There are 3 main stages to creating a website – domain registration, website hosting and building websites. There are many website builders that are absolutely free and give a professional result, like the famous Wordpress, hence only domain registration and website hosting costs money. Domain registration depends on the popularity of the keyword you want in your website address. Domains can cost from $10 per year to thousands per year. A small business will usually adjust their website name to a cheaper domain. Exact prices of the domains and the availability can be viewed on GoDaddy.com. Due to competiveness, hosting a website is actually quite cheap and through our website customers can avail 20% discount to all HostGator webhosting services, i.e. you can host your website starting from $4 per month.”



According to the website, openwebsitetutorials.com wants to guide people into the right and cheapest direction. In addition they add that in the future they will further publish tips and techniques related to website creations and making money online.



