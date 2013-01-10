Opencart Newsletter Extension - the Most Powerful Opencart Newsletter Module Releases

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Opencart introduces its newsletter module for the users. Businesses can now use this new module for newsletter delivery to their customers. The Opencart Newsletter module brings several features along which include the amazing one click hustle free settings. User business owners of the new newsletter module can now populate their newsletter with the latest products with just a click. They can also add the popular products that they offer with just one click. The special offers on products can also be added with just one click, easy as they like. So much so, the new module gives the ease of auto complete of newsletter for the users and the flexibility to make attachments with the main letter.



Opencart extensions bring the newsletter module that is compatible for both with the Vqmod and without it. It comes with multistore support and the module supports multiple languages. This enables the user to flexibly address the public of other nations as well. The module by Opencart gives the option for saving drafts and for previewing newsletters. The new module also comes with various statistical features which include pie charts and stats for very minor details. The administrator can also track the opened emails and all the clicked items over the newsletter. Furthermore, links and clicks of every single user can be followed.



The opencart newsletter enhancements-V3 serves to be a great marketing tool as it helps to save all the emails that have visited and to make a list of them. A great feature added to the Opencart newsletter module is, that it allows setting a future date for sending a newsletter to the customers. Module user can set the date, month and year when he or she wants to send the newsletter. Newsletter gets populated with the auto populating feature.



Newsletter module by Opencart has several template features including auto creation of 2, 4 or more columns of newsletters and allowing the customer to optionally view the email with browser. The opencart better newsletter module has the option to either show or hide the product price. Similarly the product description can be hidden or shown as per desired. User can decide the number of products he wants to show in a newsletter. Users can subscribe a box for guests in the frontend. The newly introduced newsletter module by Opencart has it all for business users who want to market their products effectively and easily.



