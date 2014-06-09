OpenHost Launches the Next Generation of Web Hosting

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- New Zealand’s leading web hosting company, OpenHost, have solidified its position as one of the best value hosting companies in the country. Now boasting feature-rich Plesk 11 and running on rock solid reliable Cloud Linux, OpenHost ushers in a new age of website hosting in New Zealand (http://www.openhost.co.nz/web-hosting/).



In the past web hosting shared the resources of one server across many websites. Now running on Cloud Linux, OpenHost are able to dedicate resources to each user, creating a safer and more reliable hosting environment for all. On top of Cloud Linux, OpenHost have installed world-leading website control with Plesk 11.5.



Plesk 11.5 offers users unprecedented control over their hosting environment, the ability to monitor resources. Plesk 11.5 also has significant advantages including multiple PHP versions, improved migrations, multiple database access, better account control, improved SEO tools and a new and improved interface.



About OpenHost

OpenHost is 100% New Zealand-owned and operated, based in Albany on Auckland's North Shore. They provide web site hosting to over 15,000 NZ web hosting customers and employ more than 20 local staff. It is the leading low-cost New Zealand web hosting provider, covering every aspect of hosting ranging from WordPress and Joomla hosting to Windows hosting with ASP.NET, MSSQL and MVC. They have more servers, staff and experience than any other budget web host in New Zealand. The company is DNC accredited and its parent company (Web Drive) is ICANN accredited.



To learn more about OpenHost’s Linux VPS (Virtual Private Servers), visit: http://www.openhost.co.nz/linux-vps/



OpenHost Contact Information:



Media Contact

Robin Dickie, OpenHost

Address: 5D/10 Canaveral Drive, Rosedale, Auckland 0632

Phone: 0800 932 467

Email: support@openhost.co.nz