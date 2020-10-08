OpenStack Service Market May Set New Growth Story : Oracle, IBM, Canonical, Huawei

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Latest research document on 'OpenStack Service' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cisco Systems (United States), Oracle (United States), Dell EMC (United States), IBM (United States), Canonical (United Kingdom), Huawei (China), SUSE (Germany), VMware (United States), HPE (United States), Red Hat (United States).



What is OpenStack Service Market?

The global OpenStack Service market is expected to high demand due to the high adoption rate of cloud platforms, to manage the work effectively and efficiently, by enterprises globally. OpenStack is a combination of software tools that are used for building and managing cloud computing platforms mainly for public and private cloud infrastructures. OpenStack is open-source software and is deployed as infrastructure-as-a-service. OpenStack is a collection of open-source software parts that provide a framework to create and manage the infrastructure based on public cloud and private cloud.



Market Segmentation & Scope



Study by Vertical (Government & Defense, IT, Telecommunication, Academic & Research, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Component (Solution, Service), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs))



Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices



Growing Demand for Big Data Analytics



Advantage of Wide Community Support



Growth Drivers:

High Demand due to Easy and Fasy Deployment



High Adoption Rate of Cloud Platform



No Compulsion of Vendor Lock-In



Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing Concern Related to Security



Opportunities:

Anticipated Increase in the Number of OpenStack Service Providers



The Growing demand from the Telecom Sector

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



