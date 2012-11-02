Openwebsitetutorials.com Releases Build Your Own Website Video Tutorial on YouTube

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Openwebsitetutorials.com has launched a video tutorial on YouTube that will help people build and deploy a basic website within 15 minutes. The company has been providing various tips, tricks, articles and tutorials on creating websites and now aims to further simplify the process by introducing a step-by-step video tutorial. The company also publishes various ideas on starting an online business and successful execution strategies.



Mr. Hamilton, the media spokesperson of Open Website Tutorials, quoted on the launch of the video, “We have been dedicated in providing simple yet effective tutorials on website building, since the launch of the company. After getting feedback from our website visitors, we decided to create a video tutorial that will sum up the complete process of creating a website and its activation. The video elaborates on the 5 basic steps of creating a website from scratch. We made sure that the video is easily understood by everyone including first time website creators. Our objective is to provide a self-sufficient video tutorial to setup a basic website.”



The company has published various articles on building and customizing sites. One of their articles “Build Your Website in 30 min” has gotten many views and positive feedback. The company also offers discounts on purchase of domains and hosting plans. Online business ideas are also published in their featured articles column which is updated regularly with the latest trends in web development.



Mr. Hamilton further quoted on the contents of the video, “The video tutorial which is of approx 13 min has been released on YouTube and is now active for public viewing. The video has been divided into 5 steps that are buying a domain, buying a hosting plan, setting up the domain on the hosting server, setting up Wordpress on the website and configuring the website. The video tutorial aims at answering the question of how to make a website, in a short yet effective manner.”



About Open Website Tutorials Inc

Open Website Tutorials Inc is one of the leading companies in providing tutorials for website creation. Through their online platform, http://www.openwebsitetutorials.com/, the company publishes tips, articles, and tutorials on building websites and customization. It also guides its users about various online money business ideas and their execution. The company is known for its tutorial “Build Your Website in 30 min”.



