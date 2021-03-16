Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Overview



This report on the global operating room equipment market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market value in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global operating room equipment market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.



A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the operating room equipment market. Market value in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global operating room equipment market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising geriatric population, favorable government policies, developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Key Segments



The global operating room equipment market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the operating room equipment market has been divided into anesthesia and respiratory devices, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and others. The anesthesia and respiratory devices segment has been further divided into anesthesia systems, patient warmers, and ventilators. The patient monitoring segment has been further sub-segmented into surgical imaging displays, movable imaging displays, and vital signs monitoring devices. The surgical equipment segment has been further categorized into electrical surgical units, handheld surgical instruments, operating tables, operating room lights, and surgical boom. The others segment has been divided into microscopes, endoscopes, and operating room integration systems.



Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Regional Outlook



In terms of region, the global operating room equipment market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries in each of the regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.



Companies Mentioned in Report



The report also profiles major players in the operating room equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Mizuho OSI, and STORZ MEDICAL AG.