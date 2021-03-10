New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Operating Room Equipment market was valued at USD 27.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.96 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6%. The equipment used in the various surgical procedures in the operating rooms present in hospitals and clinics is of crucial importance for patient compliance. The operating rooms equipment market is widely driven by the increasing favourable funding scenario by government and other bodies. Moreover, number of hospitals in various developing regions such as China, India, and others has expanded as a result of increased medical tourism. Operating Room Equipment market in regions such as Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan regions are growing at a faster pace as more hospitals and clinical setups are introduced in the region.



The increasing technological advancements in the operating room equipment for better outcomes in the surgical procedures are expected to fuel the market. For instance, hybrid operating room is designed with the latest interventional devices and medical imaging systems. The technology has successfully reshaped the industrial dynamics of healthcare. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, which is considered to be highly prone to various diseases owing to surgical assistance, would also contribute to the market growth. For instance, the World Population Prospects by the United Nations estimate that the global geriatric population is expected to double by 2050, and is expected to be 2.1 billion in 2050 from 962 million in 2017.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Various technological innovations in devices and systems along with mergers and acquisitions, are increasing the market growth. For instance, KT Corporation, which is Korea's largest telecommunication company and Samsung Medical Center have jointly introduced world's first 5-G powered medical service which is the first step to introduce a 5G smart hospital.



In addition, rapid adoption of the Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS) in the hospitals contributes to the large share of the revenue share during the forecast period. Hospitals all over the world are focusing on investing in the upgradation of operation theaters owing to the growing demand for hybrid operating rooms and increasing investments in infrastructure & advanced technologies for efficient outcomes.



Furthermore, the advanced and innovative technology includes various innovative features such as autonomous robot for operating rooms, digital diagnostic pathology, and artificial intelligence enabled care for in-patients and many other features.



Many institutes have invested to build highly equipped and other important facilities in the operating rooms for efficient results. For instance, Jupiter Medical Center has introduced a project representing a surgical institute worth USD 80 million. The institute is a 90,000 square feet area and includes 16 smart operating rooms with two other hybrid operating rooms.



Furthermore, the smart operating rooms are designed to accommodate the facilities required for cardiovascular, orthopedic and general operations. The hybrid operating rooms would include minimally invasive surgeries and other open surgical procedures. The institute is expected to be open by the year 2023



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Operating Room Equipment market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Operating Room Equipment market are listed below:



Koninklijke Philips N.V., STERIS plc, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, and Mizuho OSI.



By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Anesthesia Machines



Electrosurgical Units



Diagnostic Imaging Devices



Multi-parameter Patient Monitors



Surgical Imaging Devices



Operating Tables



Traditional Lights



LED Lights



Operating Room Lights



Others



By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals



Outpatient Facilities



Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)



Radical Features of the Operating Room Equipment Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Operating Room Equipment market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Operating Room Equipment industry



