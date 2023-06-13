Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- The operating room integration industry is poised for remarkable growth and transformation in the near future. With advancements in technology and increasing demands for enhanced surgical procedures, operating room integration systems are set to revolutionize the way surgeries are conducted. The integration of various devices, equipment, and information systems into a cohesive platform allows for seamless communication, data sharing, and collaboration among surgical teams. This integration streamlines workflow, improves efficiency, and ultimately leads to better patient outcomes. In the near future, we can expect to see further innovations such as advanced visualization technologies, robotic-assisted surgeries, and real-time data analytics. These advancements will enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision, accuracy, and safety. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will empower operating room integration systems to analyze data, make predictions, and assist surgeons in real-time decision-making. With the continuous evolution of technology and the increasing demand for advanced surgical capabilities, the operating room integration industry is poised for remarkable growth and innovation in the near future.



Operating Room Integration Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as growing demand for technologically advanced solutions, rising funding initiatives for improving HCIT infrastructure increase in the number of surgical procedures, , rise on emphasis on cost control and improvement in hospitals operations are aiding to the positive growth of this market. However, interoperability issues the high setup and operational costs, and shortage of skilled surgeons in OR integration are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Operating Room Integration Market"

133 - Tables

33 - Figures

192 – Pages



Software segment accounted for the largest share of the operating room integration market, By Technology



The software segment accounted for the largest share, by component in the operating room integration market in 2022. The large share of OR integration software is attributed to reduced surgical times, improved patient safety and improved coordination between healthcare providers. The software helps in optimizing the workflow within the operating room by automating routine tasks and coordinating activities. Additnally it provides centralized control and management of equipment, lighting, video routing, and documentation. This streamlines processes, reduces manual intervention, and enhances overall efficiency. It is designed to be expandable and adaptable to evolving technology and workflow needs. It can integrate with new devices and systems as they are introduced in the operating room, ensuring long-term usability and future-proofing the investment.



The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the operating room integration market, by application



Based on application, the orthopedic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Orthopedic surgery aims to attenuate the pain caused by musculoskeletal conditions such as joint arthritis, fractures, torn ligaments, or herniated discs. By addressing the underlying issue, surgery can provide significant pain relief and improve the patient's quality of life.Moreoever, advent of technological advancements in robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries, increasing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries due to benefits in orthopedic applications (such as decreased procedural trauma, faster patient recovery, and decreased hospital stay) are fators driving the growth of this segment.



North America dominated the operating room integration market in 2022



North America held the largest share of the operating room integration market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This region has been at the forefront of implementing advanced technologies and integrated systems within operating room, factors such as increasing need to curtail healthcare costs, rise in inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, growing adoption rate of integrated operating rooms among healthcare providers, growth in the number of ambulatory surgery centers ,in addition to that significant adoption and advancements in OR integration, with healthcare facilities leveraging integrated systems, audio-visual capabilities, data integration, and collaboration tools to improve surgical processes and patient care have also supported the growth of this market in North America.



Operating Room Integration Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Rising demand for technologically advanced solutions

2. Growing number of surgical procedures worldwide

3. Rising funding initiatives for the improvement of HCIT infrastructure

4. Increasing emphasis on cost control in hospitals



Restraints:



1. High setup & operational costs



Opportunities:



1. Growth opportunities in emerging economies



Challenges:



1. Shortage of skilled surgeons in integrated operating rooms

2. Interoperability issues



Key Market Players:



Stryker Corporation (US), STERIS Plc (US), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and Getinge AB (Sweden) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.



Recent Developments:



- In February 2023, KARL STORZ collaborated with Asensu Surgical (US), Through this collaboration, the company developed next-generation equipment and also aimed to sell Asensus' Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) as a standalone device.

- In February 2022, Stryker acquired Vocera Communications (US). This acquisition offers Stryker's Medical division an innovative portfolio that boosts the company's Advanced Digital Healthcare services and advance Stryker's focus on preventing adverse occurrences throughout the continuum of care.

- In December 2022, Olympus Corporation (US) collaborated with Sony Corporation (Japan) for the development of a surgical endoscopy system with surgical visualization features such as 4K, 3D, infrared (IR) imaging, and NBI (Narrow Band Imaging). In November 2021, Barco (Belgium) partnered with Getinge (Sweden) in which Getinge will utilize Barco's Nexxis video-over-IP platform to launch its renewed Tegris operating room integration system.



Operating Room Integration Market Advantages:



- Improved Efficiency: Operating room integration systems streamline workflow and enhance efficiency by integrating various devices, equipment, and information systems into a unified platform. This eliminates the need for manual data entry and allows for seamless communication, data sharing, and collaboration among surgical teams. By eliminating time-consuming tasks and automating processes, operating room integration improves overall efficiency and reduces the risk of errors.

- Enhanced Patient Safety: With real-time access to patient data, surgical teams can make informed decisions and provide personalized care. Operating room integration systems enable the integration of vital signs monitoring, anesthesia delivery systems, imaging devices, and other equipment, allowing for continuous monitoring and immediate response to changes in patient condition. This enhances patient safety during surgery and minimizes the risk of complications.

- Advanced Surgical Capabilities: Operating room integration systems facilitate the integration of advanced technologies such as robotic-assisted surgery, intraoperative imaging, and navigation systems. These technologies enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision, accuracy, and minimally invasive techniques. By providing real-time visualization and navigation, operating room integration enhances surgical capabilities and expands treatment options for patients.

- Seamless Information Management: Operating room integration systems enable seamless information management by integrating patient data, surgical records, imaging results, and other relevant information into a centralized platform. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, reduces paperwork, and ensures that accurate and up-to-date information is readily accessible to the surgical team. This improves communication, coordination, and decision-making during surgeries.

- Cost Efficiency: By improving efficiency, reducing errors, and optimizing resource utilization, operating room integration systems contribute to cost savings in healthcare facilities. The streamlined workflow and automation of processes minimize the need for redundant tasks, reduce the risk of errors, and optimize the utilization of equipment and resources. This ultimately leads to cost savings and better resource allocation.



Overall, the operating room integration market offers significant advantages in terms of improved efficiency, enhanced patient safety, advanced surgical capabilities, seamless information management, and cost efficiency. These advantages drive the adoption of operating room integration systems in healthcare facilities and contribute to improved surgical outcomes and patient care.



Operating Room Integration market - Report Highlights:



The North American region offers potential growth opportunities for most product manufacturers, owing to its high per-capita healthcare expenditure and ongoing technological advancements in integrated ORs. Easy accessibility to advanced healthcare, increased adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies (used in integrated OR settings) among healthcare professionals, and rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries in the US and Canada are significant factors supporting the market growth.



In the latest edition, market sizing and forecasting has been done at a more granular level, also changes in trends and forecasts have been incorporated as per the market scenario.



- Market Overview: This edition includes updated market dynamics and market ecosystems specific to the operating room integration market.

- Company Profiles: In this edition, 25 players have been profiled, and the product portfolios of the key players have been updated. It also includes updated financial information from 2020 to 2023 (wherever available).

- Recent Developments: Recent developments help understand the market trends and growth strategies the key players adopt. For instance, partnerships and collaborations increased during 2020–2023 in this market. Therefore, updated information for the mentioned period is provided.

- Latest Product Portfolio: Tracking the products offered by the companies helps improve market segmentation analysis. This edition provides updated product portfolios of the companies profiled.

- Company Evaluation Quadrant: The updated company evaluation quadrant in this edition covers a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering OR integration solutions. Vendors are placed in either of the four categories: stars, emerging leaders, participants, and pervasive players. The top 15 companies operating in the market have been evaluated in this section.

- Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant: The updated startup/SME evaluation quadrant in this edition covers a comprehensive study of the startups/SMEs offering OR integration solutions. Vendors are placed in either of the four categories: progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Seven startups/SMEs operating in the market have been evaluated in this section.

- Recession Impact: The current edition of the report considers the ongoing economic recession and provides an impact analysis of the same. Detailed qualitative insights for recession impact by region have been provided across the regional analysis section.