The demand for operating room integration is projected to show a substantial pace throughout the forecasted period due to a rise in the number of surgical operations, an improvement in patient preference for minimally invasive surgery, and patient health issues in the operating room
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is expected to reach USD 3,104.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing worldwide need for customized medication and a rise in innovative technologies for healthcare in hospitals are driving the market growth. Operating rooms (OR) are becoming increasingly complex and congested due to the growing need for devices during operations, such as surgical lights, producing tables, and surgical displays. Operating room integration systems offer a solution to the issues faced by operating rooms.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Koninklijke Philips NV, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Hillrom Services Inc., among othe
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Operating Room Integration Systems market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market on the basis of device type, end-use, application, and region:
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Audio Video Management System
Display System
Documentation Management System
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
General Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Operating Room Integration Systems market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Advancement in surgical procedures
4.2.2.2. Surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Patient monitoring to provide safety
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Operating Room Integration Systems Market By Device Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Device Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Audio Video Management System
5.1.2. Display System
5.1.3. Documentation Management System
Chapter 6. Operating Room Integration Systems Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Hospitals
6.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
6.1.3. Others
CONTINUED..!!
