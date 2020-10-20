Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Operating Room Management Market is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the emphasis on cost control and efficiency improvement in hospitals, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support, redevelopment projects, and the availability of funding to promote OR infrastructure. However, a dearth of skilled surgeons in integrated operating rooms and the high prices and maintenance costs of ORM software are expected to hinder the market growth.



The operating room management market includes Tier I and II vendors like Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Allscripts, among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the business to a certain extent. Companies are opting for operating room management solutions to achieve higher operational efficiency, leading to shorter waiting times and enhanced patient access, especially in these times of pandemic.



The software component is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the component, the operating room management market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the growing installation of ORM software.



The operating room supply management solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on solutions, the market is broadly segmented into data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions (including temperature management solutions and humidity management solutions). The data management & communication solutions segment is expected to dominate the market, by solution, in 2020. The OR supply management solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for operating room supply management solutions to manage rising operating room expenditure efficiently.



The cloud-based solutions to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



By delivery mode, the operating room management market is segmented into on-premise solutions, web-based solutions, and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages such as scalable data storage, scalable computing power, machine-learning capabilities, and faster data transfer between organizations of cloud platforms.



The ambulatory surgery centers segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global operating room management market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients.



Geographically, the operating room management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World's in 2020, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 48.9% of the global market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, government initiatives to improve patient care and patient safety, the high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the need to reduce healthcare costs. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. The need to reduce healthcare costs, growing patient volume, and the rising demand for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment drive market growth in the region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the operating room management market include Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Surgical Information Systems LLC (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), Picis Clinical Solutions Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), and United Health Group (US).