By performing more surgical procedures while using fewer resources, operating room management seeks to maximize operational efficiency. The appropriate operation of operating rooms is provided by software-based solutions, which also serve to increase the overall productivity and efficiency of operating rooms. Multiple problems are more common as the global senior population grows. The emphasis is on cost-effectiveness and efficiency enhancement in operating rooms worldwide to overcome this.



As per the recent market research study report by SNS Insider, the operating room management market is anticipated to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028, with a steady CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2022–2028.



Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges



The enhancement of operating rooms' cost-effectiveness and efficiency is the main focus worldwide. The operating room management market is being driven by this on a global scale. High government and venture capitalist investments, as well as benevolent reimbursement policies, are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global market. A few of the key drivers of the market are the development of novel technologies like robot-assisted surgeries, numerous minimally invasive treatments, and a preference for non-invasive surgical procedures.



On the other side, the high installation and maintenance costs of operating room management technologies have an impact on their uptake. The expansion of the operating room management market globally is anticipated to be constrained by the high maintenance costs of sophisticated IT-enabled systems.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic



With numerous fatalities, COVID-19 has generated a severe issue on a global scale. There were numerous lockdowns, which slowed down the supply chain. The market has been slowly rebounding, nevertheless, ever since lockdowns were lifted in numerous locations in the third quarter of 2020. Many infrastructure projects have been restarted, and as there are more new infrastructure projects, there will be more opportunities for market players to flourish.



Operating Room Management Market Segmentation 2022



The operating room management market is anticipated to be dominated by the software segment in terms of components. The increasing installation of ORM software, combined with the high price of software and other related fees like licensing, are all factors in this segment's share.



The data management & communication solutions segment is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to its enormous demand and crucial role in the efficient control of operating room expenses.

Based on end-user, the operating room management industry is expected to be dominated by the hospital sector. Because hospitals have several operating rooms, both end users have greater demand for ORM solutions.

By delivery mode, the market is dominated by the cloud-based segment in recent times and is likely to account for maximum market share over the forecast period. Because of features like the flexibility to reuse current servers and the simplicity of disaster recovery system deployment, end customers choose this distribution method.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Operating Room Management Market are Listed Below:



By Component Type

- Software

- Services



By Solutions Type



- Data management and communication solutions

- Anesthesia information management systems

- Operating room supply management solutions

- Operating room scheduling solutions

- Performance management solutions



By Delivery Mode

- On-premise solutions

- Cloud-based solutions



By End User

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory surgery centers



Regional Analysis



The operating room management market has been dominated by North America for the last few years, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The prevalence of chronic disease patients and the ongoing drive toward digitization in operating room settings are anticipated to drive regional market expansion. There is a strong healthcare infrastructure in the area. The region's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising hospital spending, a growing emphasis on initiatives to raise public knowledge of operating room management, and a high volume of operating room procedures.



Competitive Landscape Outlook



Some of the prominent companies present in the operating room management market include Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Steris, Arthrex, Inc., Olympus, Stryker, Barco, KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG, Care Syntax, and Getinge AB.



