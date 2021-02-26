Operating Room Management Solutions Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Operating Room Management Solutions market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches.



The growing demand for operating room management solutions can be attributed to increasing focus on improving operating room efficiency. Improper planning and scheduling in operating rooms often negatively impact healthcare facilities and patient outcomes. For example, overbooked operating rooms can cause delay in providing appropriate patient care post-surgery, and under-booked operating rooms can lead to wastage of resources leading to monetary loss for healthcare facilities.



Currently, technologies such as advanced analytics, play an essential role in enhancing the perioperative services that are critical to providing proper patient care. Analytics comprising hospital policies, rules, and historical patterns allow healthcare facilities to derive crucial insights in better managing the operating rooms.



Major companies operating in the operating room management solutions market include Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc.



Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:



Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Data management and communication solutions

Operating room supply management solutions

Anesthesia information management solutions

Operating room scheduling solutions

Performance management solutions

Others



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

On-premises

Cloud-based



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others



Research Methodology



Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Regional Bifurcation of the Operating Room Management Solutions Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Operating Room Management Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Operating Room Management Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing focus on improving operating room efficiency



4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of electronic health records



4.2.2.3. Supportive government initiatives



4.2.2.4. Investments to upgrade operating room infrastructure



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of operating room management solutions



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Solution Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Data management and communication solutions



5.1.2. Operating room supply management solutions



5.1.3. Anesthesia information management solutions



5.1.4. Operating room scheduling solutions



5.1.5. Performance management solutions



5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Mode of Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Mode of Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. On-premises



6.1.2. Cloud-based



Chapter 7. Operating Room Management Solutions Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Hospitals



7.1.2. Ambulatory surgical centers



7.1.3. Others



Continue…!



