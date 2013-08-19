Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Operation Maggio JFK, by author and editor Thomas Gulla has been highly recommended and liked by the many readers who have come across it since its preview which was released on Scribd.com. This E-book is now available to download for only $5.00 on over ten E-book platforms including but not limited to:



- Scribd: http://www.scribd.com

- Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/kindle

- IBookStore: Available by downloading the app “iBooks” in the apple store

- Nook Store: www.barnesandnoble.com/u/NOOK-BOOK-ebook-store/379003094

- Sony Reader: https://ebookstore.sony.com

- Kobo Book Store: http://www.kobobooks.com

- Copia Book Store: http://www.thecopia.com

- Gardner’s Online Book Store: http://www.gbsbooks.com

- Baker and Taylor Book Shop: http://www.btol.com

- E-book Pie Store: https://ebookpie.com

- E Sentral Online Store: http://www.e-sentral.com



With over eleven years of research along with the study of the famous “Cimino Diary”, Author Thomas Gulla resounds the people, places and events in a no-nonsense approach to let the reader know “what really happened” in over 1000 pages. The title “Operation Maggio” is named after Frank Sinatra and Joe DiMaggio.



About Operation Maggio JFK

Operation Maggio JFK is one of the many books written by Thomas Gulla. Check out the other titles: Mobsters Frank and Joe Killed JFK, Sinatra and Di Maggio Wikilinks JFK, JFK Cimino Diary, Eight Gunmen In Dealey Plaza, Harry Hall Operation Maggio JFK, Eight Shots in Dealey Plaza, Cleveland Mafia Killed JFK. His books are available to download in E-book format from online bookstores.