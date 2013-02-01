Operational Complexities Solved and Financial Fraud Reduced with Business Intelligence Says Blog DigitalOlympus.com

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Overseas fraud occurs mostly in environments with opaque governments and a high level of corruption. In such environments, identity theft and opportunistic fraud hinder operational progress for foreign businesses trying to settle in.The role of business intelligence as a fraud deterrent in such environments is to: a.) help businesses identify legitimate partners, officials, industries, agencies, authorities, procedures, laws and methods b.) build corporate firewalls to detect and ward-off opportunistic fraudsters.



Proper due diligence measures are included as part of a comprehensive business intelligence strategy. Conducting investigations and due diligence on existing governments, protocols, business partners, employees and competing companies can make businesses make the correct strategic decisions when operating overseas. Additionally, assessing competitive dynamics with respect to rival brands, products and entities in overseas markets (with unfamiliar, new or additional parameters) can help businesses stay afloat in such situations.



"In opaque business environments, fraud and identity theft are a regular occurrence. With business intelligence strategies in place, businesses are able to clearly identify partners, authorities, institutions and methods – removing the possibility of being defrauded by local opportunists," says a report collaborator.



