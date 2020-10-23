Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- "Global Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" research study is segmented on the basis of applications, technology, geography and types. The report provides a detailed Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) Industry Overview along with the analysis of industry's gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, and sale price. The leading companies of the Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) Market, manufacturers, and distributors are profiled in the report along with the latest Industry development current and future trends.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Executive Summary



A Database Management System (DBMS) is a software system that enables users to define, create, maintain and control access to the database. It is through the use of DBMS only that end users are able to create, read, update and delete data in database. Some examples of commercially available DBMS are dbase, FoxPro, IMS and Oracle, MySQL, SQL Servers and DB2 etc.



The global DBMS market can be bifurcated on the basis of business use into Operational (ODBMS) and Analytical (ADBMS). Some examples of applications of ODBMS are Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), credit card processing, e-commerce, Internet of Things (IoT) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). On the other hand, some examples of ADBMS are fraud detection, predictive analytics and business intelligence. On the basis of data structure, the market can be split into Relational (RDBMS) and Non Relational (NDBMS). As a matter of fact, both ADBMS and ODBMS consists of relational (RDBMS) as well as non relational (NDBMS) products.



The global operational database management system (ODBMS) market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as growth in data volumes, co-existence of relational and non relational databases in a hybrid model which is further being applied in operational business uses cases like ERP, streaming of data for operational use cases and NewSQL databases. Security threats, complexity and high costs of hardware, software and staff training are some of the challenges faced by the market.



This report on Global Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Operational Database Management System (ODBMS). Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



