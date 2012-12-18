Operational Excellence Achieved through Project Management According to Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Luis Olaguibel is Director of Operations for Pinnacle Strategies. In this role, he is responsible for leading a team of seasoned, multi-disciplined experts dedicated to delivering reliable operational excellence and superior bottom-line results for clients worldwide. According to Olaguibel, “This is accomplished by managing the execution of projects designed to enable clients to achieve competitive advantages via employment of customized, effective, and simple techniques for maximum throughput.”



Under Mr. Olaguibel oversight, Pinnacle Strategies has grown five-fold in project volume and in personnel. His background includes more than 20 years’ experience in supply chain, project management, manufacturing order fulfillment, engineering process improvement, strategic competitive advantage, and high value added marketing. Prior to joining Pinnacle Strategies, he served as CEO and president of multinational corporations in manufacturing, construction, and transportation, with operations across North, Central and South America.



Mr. Olaguibel holds three BS degrees, in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Panamericana; and Electrical and Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



