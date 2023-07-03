Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2023 -- The global Operational Technology (OT) Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 17.9 billion in 2023 to 38.2 billion USD by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2023 to 2028, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some factors driving the market growth include the rising demand for Industry 4.0 and smart infrastructure and the convergence of OT and IT infrastructure to fuel OT security market growth.



By deployment mode, the On-Premises segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The operational technology (OT) security market can be classified based on deployment into two main segments: cloud and on-premises, per business requirements. These deployment options offer distinct advantages and considerations for organizations seeking to secure their critical infrastructure from cyber threats. The cloud deployment mode of OT security solutions provides enterprises with cloud-based solutions that offer speed, scalability, and enhanced OT security. As more applications are deployed in the cloud, there is an increase in the need for cloud-based OT security solutions among SMEs and large enterprises. The on-premises deployment mode enables organizations to control all OT security solutions, such as NGFWs, threat investigation, antivirus/antimalware protection, and next-generation intrusion prevention systems.



By verticals, the manufacturing segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period.



OT security solutions are being implemented across various verticals, such as manufacturing, energy & power (generation), oil & gas (distribution), transportation, and logistics. Among the verticals, the manufacturing vertical dominates the OT security solutions market size. The increasing attacks on the manufacturing vertical imply a crucial need for companies with OT infrastructure responsibility to secure the endpoints of their OT systems and networks. The drivers for market size growth of OT security solutions include the requirement of OT security solutions and services to help organizations overcome operational challenges and overcome the challenges associated with the cost of supplies and increased cost of inventory management, resulting in the increment of OT security solutions demand in the market.



By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The OT security market is categorized into the following regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the most rapid growth, measured by its Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth can be attributed to the swift adoption of OT solutions in emerging economies in Asia, including India, China, Japan, and other countries. Effective government regulations and advancements in technology drive this adoption. The growth of OT solutions in the region is fueled by several factors, such as a surge in investments in security solutions to protect ICS/SCADA systems against cyber threats and advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics. Many organizations in the Asia Pacific region recognize the significance of OT security for safeguarding their business operations and draw lessons from developed countries in the Americas and Europe. These factors collectively contribute to the Asia Pacific region experiencing the highest CAGR growth among all the regions in the OT security market.



Key Players



Major vendors in the global OT security market include Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Forescout (US), Trellix (US), Zscaler (US), Darktrace (UK), CyberArk (US), BeyondTrust (US), Microsoft (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Nozomi Networks (US), Rapid7 (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Okta (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Qualys (US), Radiflow (US), SentinelOne (US), Sophos (UK), Tenable (US), Thales (France), Tripwire (US), Armis (US), Seckiot (France), Siga OT Solutions (Israel), OPSWAT (US), Claroty (US), Cydome (Israel), Dragos (US), Mission Secure (US), Ordr (US), runZero (US), Scadafence (US) and Sectrio (US).



