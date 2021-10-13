Operations Technology Cyber Risk on the Rise

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Operations technology cyber risk is something that frequently goes unaddressed in many organisations. This is due to the fact that there have been only a few cyber-attacks that have successfully managed to undermine industrial control systems (e.g., Stuxnet in Iran). However, everything changed in 2021, particularly when ransomware hit the Colonial Pipeline in the US, resulting in a very new threat landscape when it comes to operations technology cyber risk. Now, a situation has arisen where governments and legislators, as well as those who are involved in the supply of goods and services to the public, are suddenly very aware that this risk could affect them. And that it's no longer enough to feel that this is covered by having a long list of good practice cyber security controls. Deploying additional security controls, removing operations technology's reliance on systems and designing and testing a plan to operate without the IT network for a period of time are all now going to be essential measures.



As the world of risk management evolves, Selby Jennings has been there to see how this changes the need for talent. The firm was established in 2004 and has a wealth of expertise when it comes to risk management jobs. As a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector, the team at Selby Jennings has developed an in-depth understanding of the need for firms to be responsive when it comes to challenges - and how important the right team is to making that happen. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, many of whom are keen to take career-defining next steps in risk management jobs, the firm is well placed to make the right connections happen. As well as expertise in risk management jobs, Selby Jennings also covers a range of other key fields, including legal and compliance, sales and trading, corporate and investment banking, financial technology and investment management.



A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the firm is able to design options for every enterprise, from international names in finance to innovative start-ups seeking to disrupt the current market. Vital to this is the way that the internal team at Selby Jennings responds to the needs of candidates and clients. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Selby Jennings also has a unique global dimension that brings an essential international perspective - it is part of a workforce that numbers 1,000+internationally and also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. From risk management jobs to roles in financial technology and quantitative research and trading there are many opportunities available via the firm today, including Crypto Quantitative Strategy Developer, Senior Risk Manager and Platform Support Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.