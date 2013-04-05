Operations Used During Gulf Oil Spill Cleanup Discussed in Pinnacle Strategies eBook

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Organizations need quick results from their operations improvement efforts, and these lessons were learned in a situation that required huge increases in output in an incredibly short time. When Pinnacle Strategies was called to support the Gulf of Mexico oil spill cleanup, the pressure was on to delivery immediate results in the supply chain to increase output dramatically.



Pinnacle Strategies' new eBook shows how to achieve top operations performance and supply chain performance under the worst conditions. In six months, Pinnacle Strategies helped the clean-up of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill by doubling critical resources, and in doing so saved more than $700 million.



This eBook reveals – for the first time – what we learned about top operations performance during the Gulf oil spill disaster recovery, and how it is helping businesses achieve great things right now. Pinnacle Strategies, a global authority on operations management and supply chain management, today announced that their new eBook, “Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons from a Disaster,” is available for download at www.pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/. The publication reveals key lessons gathered during Pinnacle’s participation in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill recovery effort and poses the question, “if this is what can be accomplished under the worst conditions, what can you achieve right now?” “In the Gulf, we strategically blended performance and process management approaches in order to get the job done - from the supply chain to the vessel decontamination,” recalls Pinnacle Strategies’ president and CEO, Mark Woeppel. “It required us to be extremely focused, versatile, and obsessed with the goals of the client. This eBook reveals – for the first time – what we learned and how it is helping businesses achieve great things right now.”



This eBook shares the seven lessons learned during this time; each can be applied by managers to immediately increase their supply chain output.



- Make the Invisible Visible – Look for “the Drum”

- Rebalance Resources to Maximize Flow

- Focus on the Constraint

- Challenge Assumptions

- Reconsider Rules on Materials and Suppliers

- Manage and Align Performance by Applying Uniformed Standards

- Accelerate Communications



During Pinnacle’s involvement, they worked with suppliers and more than doubled the supply of skimmers, boom and other critical resources, increasing availability and ensuring the cleanup effort was not blocked by the supply chain. By resolving bottlenecks, applying fresh thinking, and creating unified means of managing performance, Pinnacle’s efforts saved its client more than $700 million.



