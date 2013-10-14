Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) Under Stockholder Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) was announced concerning whether certain Opexa Therapeutics officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Opexa Therapeutics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Opexa Therapeutics Inc Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Opexa’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder by 3,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Opexa Therapeutics Inc.



Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) reported that its Net Loss increased from $5.97 million in 2011 to $8.93 million in 2012.



Shares of Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) closed on Oct. 11, 2013 at $1.77 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com