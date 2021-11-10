OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2021 -- OpGen, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by OpGen, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Rockville, MD based OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. OpGen, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $3.49 million in 2019 to $4.21 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $12.44 million in 2019 to $26.21 million in 2020.



Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) declined from $3.55 per share in early 2021 to as low as $1.63 per share on November 9, 2021.



