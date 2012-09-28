Ophthalmic Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The global ophthalmic devices market is experiencing significant growth because of increasing incidences and prevalence of eye related disorders like presbyopia, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration. With the introduction of sophisticated technology in ophthalmic devices, people are opting for ophthalmic surgeries to correct eye related disorders. As a result, the global ophthalmic devices market is expected to register a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 4% during 2011 to 2017.



Increasing eye diseases and the growing elderly population are some of the factors driving the market of ophthalmic devices. Minimally invasive surgical procedures and advances in laser technology are boosting the growth of ophthalmic surgical devices. Developing countries like India and China are expected to show potential for market growth due to the presence of a large patient base in the rural areas. Technological improvements along with availability and accessibility of treatment procedures for various vision problems are some of the factors leading to the growth of ophthalmic devices market.



This research report analyzes the global ophthalmic devices market, discussing the detailed overview and market figures. This report also studies the industry growth rate¸ capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in ophthalmic devices market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of the top industry players. The research report on ophthalmic devices market provides a detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation



Ophthalmic devices market is segmented as follows:



- Cataract Surgery Devices

- Refractive Surgery Devices

- Vision Care

- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

- Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices

- Glaucoma Surgery Devices



The major geographies studied under this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Essilor International, CIBA Vision Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Solotica Lentes de Contato, Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Cooper Vision Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Hoya Corporation, etc.



