Top Key Players in the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market: Essilor, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit, TOPCON, Carl Zeiss Meditec, NIDEK, STAAR Surgical, HOYA, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems



Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Othe0072



Hospital

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other



Vision Correction Devices are expected to register a high CAGR



Vision Correction Devices or corrective lenses are used to assist and improve vision for those with common refractive errors such as myopia, hypermetropia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. This resulted in low vision visually impaired. In addition, these conditions seem to be increasing.



According to the National Eye Institute estimates, over 2.9 million Americans were detected with low vision, in 2014. The number is projected to increase further and is expected to reach 5 million by 2030. Therefore, as the number of people with low vision enhancement, the demand for vision correction devices is expected to increase as well.



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ophthalmic Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Ophthalmic Devices Market



The factors, such as, high disposable income, high awareness, increasing aging population and the increasing prevalence of eye disease, which triggers growth in the North American market, mainly in the United States and Canada.



As per a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are approximately 40.9 million contact lens wearers aged 18 or older, which accounts for about 16.7% of the adult population in the United States in 2015. In addition, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, every year, about 2.4 million eye injuries occur in the United States alone. It rises from the injured eye assist in driving market growth.



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Ophthalmic Devices market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Ophthalmic Devices market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Ophthalmic Devices market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Ophthalmic Devices market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



