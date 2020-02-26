Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The Global "Ophthalmic Devices Market size" is expected to reach USD 33.99 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The rising cases of visual impairment and blindness will spur demand for ophthalmic devices during the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, globally, at least 2.2 billion people have vision impairment or blindness, out of with at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. The growing global political commitment to prevent visual impairment will bolster healthy for the market. Moreover, the surge in public awareness and utilization of eye health care services along with availability and affordability of eye care service, will boost the ophthalmic devices market trends in the foreseeable future.



The report covers:



- Global Ophthalmic Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Leading Players operating in the Ophthalmic Devices Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

- Essilor Group

- Bausch Health Companies

- ZEISS International

- HOYA

- NIDEK Inc

- TOPCON

- CooperVision

- Other Prominent Players



According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Ophthalmic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Ophthalmic Surgical Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices, and Vision Care Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 22.72 billion in 2018. The report offers informative insights into all the prevailing trends of the ophthalmic devices market size. It shares a comprehensive summary of all the segments and regions. It provides statistical data on all the recent developments in the market. ophthalmic devices market report is created after extensive research followed by all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovations and industry developments.



Launch of RETINA800 by Essilor to Aid Market Trajectory



The rising cases of eye disorders such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, presbyopia and cataracts around the world is likely to propel healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. As per the survey conducted by the World Health Organization in 2019, the cases age-related cataracts in China was 73% among individuals aged 85-89 years. Furthermore, the surge in vision impairment and other eye disorders will spur demand for ophthalmic diagnostic, surgical as well as vision care devices, which in turn will encourage the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rising government initiatives for free eye check-ups in the rural areas will subsequently create sales opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



Detailed Table of Content:



- Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

- Key Insights

o Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

o Epidemiology of Major Ocular Disease - For Key Countries

o Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)

o Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

o Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices Market

- Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

o Key Findings / Summary

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

? Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

- Cataract Surgery Devices

- Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

- Refractive Error Surgery Devices

- Glaucoma Surgery Devices

? Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

? Vision Care Devices

- Contact Lenses

- Intraocular Lenses

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

? Hospitals

? Ophthalmic Clinics

? Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Latin America

? Middle East & Africa



