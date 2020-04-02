The consistent development of the ophthalmic equipment market can be ascribed to increment in eye related sicknesses, for example, glaucoma, waterfall, diabetic retinopathy and others. Moreover, factors, for example, quick innovative headways, mechanical progressed negligibly intrusive medical procedures, for example, LASIK medical procedure, expanding geriatric populace and rising Age-related macular degenerations (AMD) are relied upon to help the worldwide ophthalmic hardware showcase.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Ophthalmic Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global ophthalmic equipment market is estimated to be over US$ 50 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2030.
Major Key Players: Essilor, Alcon (Novartis AG), Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health, Haag-Streit Group, TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, STAAR Surgical Company, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems & HOYA Corporation among others.
Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation:
Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product :
-Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
-Cataract Surgical Devices
-Glaucoma Surgical Devices
-Refractive Surgical Devices
-Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices
-Ophthalmic Microscopes
-Ophthalmic Accessories
-Vision Care Products
By Usage:
-Reusable Instruments
-Disposable Instruments
By End User:
-Hospitals, Specialty Clinics
-Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)
-Consumers
Geographical Segmentation:
-North America
-Europe Centres
-Asia –Pacific
-Rest of world
Further, the report covers:
-Conventional Ophthalmic Equipment Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)
-Market Potential Assessment
-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments
-Investment Mapping
-12+ Key Players Assessment
-Forecast Till 2030
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size
2.2 Ophthalmic Equipment Growth Trends by Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.2 Ophthalmic Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ophthalmic Equipment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ophthalmic Equipment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Ophthalmic Equipment Sales by Product
4.2 Global Ophthalmic Equipment Revenue by Product
4.3 Ophthalmic Equipment Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Ophthalmic Equipment Breakdown Data by End User
