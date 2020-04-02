New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Ophthalmic Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global ophthalmic equipment market is estimated to be over US$ 50 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players: Essilor, Alcon (Novartis AG), Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health, Haag-Streit Group, TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, STAAR Surgical Company, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems & HOYA Corporation among others.



Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation:

Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product :

-Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

-Cataract Surgical Devices

-Glaucoma Surgical Devices

-Refractive Surgical Devices

-Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

-Ophthalmic Microscopes

-Ophthalmic Accessories

-Vision Care Products



By Usage:

-Reusable Instruments

-Disposable Instruments



By End User:

-Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

-Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

-Consumers



Geographical Segmentation:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Ophthalmic Equipment Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size

2.2 Ophthalmic Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Ophthalmic Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ophthalmic Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ophthalmic Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ophthalmic Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ophthalmic Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Ophthalmic Equipment Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ophthalmic Equipment Breakdown Data by End User



