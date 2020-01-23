Ophthalmic Knives Market: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook & Forecast 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Ophthalmic Knives Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Ophthalmic knives are fine blades designed for performing deep, fine and precision cuts during ophthalmic surgeries to reduce the surgical impression. Ophthalmic knives are mainly used for the treatment of diseases like glaucoma and cataract.



Increasing Occurrence of Ophthalmic Disorders Driving the Growth of the Global Ophthalmic Knives Market



According to the World Health Organization, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness. The report launched ahead of World Sight Day on 10 October, found that aging populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment.



"People who need eye care must be able to receive quality interventions without suffering financial hardship. Including eye care in national health plans and essential packages of care is an important part of every country's journey towards universal health coverage."- Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director –general.



Considering the rising cases of vision impairment and blindness will significantly influence the global ophthalmic knives market in the upcoming years.



Crescent Knives Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product type, usage, blade type, application, and end-user. Based on the product type, the study includes slit knives, MVR knives, crescent knives, stab knives, and other product types. Based on the usage, the study includes reusable and disposable. Based on the blade type, the study includes diamond, stainless steel, and blade types. Based on the application, the study includes cataracts, glaucoma, endothelial, keratoplasty, and other application. Based on the end-user, the study includes hospitals, specialized clinics, and other end users.



Based on the product type, the crescent knives segment is expected to dominate the market and the primary reason attributed to the growth of this segment is due to various advantages associated with crescent knives in treating various conditions such as pterygium which invades the cornea and crescent knife is very much useful to separate the pterygial tissue with a smooth even and clear surface.



North America is Leading the Global Ophthalmic Knives And is Expected to Dominate the Market in Upcoming Years



North America is leading the global ophthalmic knives market due to an increase in healthcare expenditure in this region. The increasing number of Ambulatory surgery centers also plays a key role in the growth of the ophthalmic knives market in this region. Moreover, presence of major market players, rise in geriatric population and reimbursement policies like most cataract patients in the U.S. are over 65 years old and are covered under Medicare and those who are not eligible have some sort of private insurance coverage are also attributing to the growth of the market in this region.



Ophthalmic Knives Market: Competitive Analysis



The ophthalmic knives market is moderately fragmented. Some players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnership, and collaboration while some players are pinning on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals. New product launches and geographical expansions are also adopted by some players to sustain market growth. Moreover, products offered by developing countries at lower prices is further driving the big players in adopting innovative manufacturing techniques.



In January 2020, Bausch + Lomb announced the U.S. launch of expanded parameters for Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism daily disposable contact lenses. The expansion will improve the toric parameter range by more than 60 % offering eye care professionals and their astigmatic patients the largest parameter offering of any daily disposable toric lens.



The key players featured in the report are Unique Technologies Inc., Paramount Surgimed Ltd., Optiedge, Diamatrix Ltd., Ophtechnics Unlimited, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Surgistar, Sidapharm, Novartis AG, Alcon Inc., and Other companies.



