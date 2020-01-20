Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2018: Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The latest report on "Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global ophthalmic lasers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Timely Diagnosis and Productive Medical Care are the Prime Factors Driving the Growth of Global Ophthalmic Lasers Industry



Technological advancements in the ophthalmic laser surgeries such as optical coherence tomography increase the accuracy is the trend in the ophthalmic lasers market anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, optical coherence tomography also helps in analyzing the progression of the retinal disease to assess retinal abnormalities. Growing geriatric population coupled with disease suffering from diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract which are the most common problems for vision loss. Moreover, increasing awareness among the people regarding the ophthalmic laser treatment owing to its benefits such as timely diagnosis and productive medical care are the prime factors driving the growth of global ophthalmic lasers market over the forecast period.



Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Segmentation



The report on the global ophthalmic lasers market covers product segments. On the basis of product, the global ophthalmic lasers market is categorized into photo disruption ophthalmic lasers, SLT ophthalmic lasers, and photocoagulation ophthalmic lasers.



Key Players in the Ophthalmic Lasers Industry



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ophthalmic lasers market such as Abbott Medical Optics, Ellex Medical Lasers, A.R.C. Laser, Alcon, Lumenis, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Quantel, Calmar Laser, and Meridian.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the ophthalmic lasers.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.