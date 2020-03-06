Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The global "ophthalmic surgical devices market size" is anticipated to reach USD 12.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cataract is one of the key factors fueling this market. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines cataract as "clouding of the lens of the eye which impedes the passage of light". The WHO estimates that currently there are approximately 18 million around the world that are blind in both eyes due either to improper surgery or inaccessibility to advanced procedures. While this eye condition mostly occurs as a person ages, the WHO claims that other risk factors such as diabetes, exposure to UV light, and smoking are fast emerging as major grounds for cataract. Moreover, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) states that blindness from cataract is around 5% in developed countries and 50% in developing and underdeveloped nations. Increasing demand for ocular treatments from emerging economies is, therefore, expected to lead the ophthalmic surgical devices market trends in the upcoming decade.



The report covers:



Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Leading Players operating in the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Oertli Instrumente AG

Allergan

Hoya Corporation

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

New World Medical, Inc.

Glaukos

STAAR SURGICAL

ZEISS International

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)



Growing Number of Aged People Worldwide to Prove Beneficial for the Market



According to the WHO, aging is the primary reason for the development of eye diseases and conditions. The condition develops slowly as the strength of the lens in the eye deteriorates with age and diminishes vision. Therefore, as world population ages, the incidence of age-related ocular disorders is likely to rise. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the UN, by 2050, there will be close to 2.1 billion people crossing the age of 60. Estimates released by AGS Health in Aging Foundation reveal that 20% of the adults above 60 years of age developed cataract in one or both eyes in 2019. Further, Mayo Clinic reports that glaucoma, which occurs due to damaged optic nerve in people over the age of 60, is one of the top causes of blindness in the world. Thus, growing global geriatric population would boost the ophthalmic surgery devices market growth.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ophthalmic-surgical-devices-market-102054



Interesting New Product Launches to Fire up Competitive Spirits



The ophthalmology surgical devices market analysis points towards a period of fierce competition in this market as key players introduce novel products to strengthen their hold on the market. Additional encouragement is being provided by timely regulatory approvals to innovative offerings.



Industry Developments:



August 2019: New World Medical, a renowned company in ophthalmological devices, launched its brand new glaucoma drainage tool, Ahmed ClearPath, in the US. The device consists of a flexible plate designed to align with the curvature of the eye and anteriorly placed suture fixation points for efficient drainage.

July 2019: The Irish pharmaceutical giant, Allergan, announced that its New Drug Application for the company's Bimatoprost Sustained-Release has been accepted by the US FDA. If successful, the product would be the first-of-its-kind biodegradable implant for treating patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



