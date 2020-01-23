Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- The most commonly employed wound closure products include sutures, staples, wound closure strips, adhesives and tissue sealants, and hemostats. Sutures are low-cost, generic products. There are two major types of sutures, namely, absorbable and non-absorbable. Absorbable sutures have the major advantage of being absorbed by the human body and do not require repeat surgery for their removal. Surgical sutures are commonly utilized for ocular procedures. These worked in a similar manner as to that of common clothes sewing needles.



Global Ophthalmic Sutures Market: Dynamics



Rising incidence of eye diseases



Increasing prevalence of eye disorders in developed as well as developing countries is estimated to boost the ophthalmic sutures market. Shift in demography has led to a rise in incidence of different ophthalmic and ocular conditions, which include diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataract. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, over 24.4 million people aged 40 years and above are suffering from cataracts alone. Therefore, a large number of people suffering from eye disorders opt for surgical procedures that would help them to improve their vision. Thus, these factors are projected to drive the demand for ophthalmic sutures and subsequently, boost the ophthalmic sutures market.



Technological advancements in ophthalmic sutures boost market



Technological advancements in ophthalmic sutures are likely to propel the ophthalmic sutures market in the near future. There has been a significant leap in technological advancements in ophthalmic surgeries in the last few years. Major industry players are focused on the launch of novel as well as advanced sutures for different ophthalmic surgeries. For instance, Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, developed Coated VICRYL Plus Antibacterial Suture, which is a synthetic absorbable sterile surgical suture. It is envisioned for use in general soft tissue approximation. Increasing availability of sutures with advanced functionalities is likely to drive their adoption, thereby boosting the industry.



Global Ophthalmic Sutures Market – Competition Landscape



Major players operating in the global ophthalmic sutures market include DemeTECH Corporation, Accutome, Medtronic, Asssut Medical, Aurolab, B. FCI Opthalmics, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), Mani, Alcon Inc., Rumex, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, and Unilene.



Ethicon, Inc. (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)



Formerly known as Johnson Suture Corp., Ethicon, Inc. is a privately-held subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The company manufactures products such as access devices, energy devices, gastric banding, gynecology solutions, staplers, wound closers, and other biosurgery equipment and devices. The company's wound closure segment offers products under categories such as tissue control devices, skin adhesives, sutures, needles, cannula, staplers, and assistive devices. The Ethicon Biosurgery division offers a line of absorbable hemostats and products that aid in control of bleeding during surgery. Ethicon has manufacturing facilities in the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.



About Medtronic

Medtronic is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and markets medical devices for a range of chronic conditions. Medtronic operates through three business segments: cardiac and vascular group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company offers products used in therapies for cardiac rhythm disease management (CRDM), spinal and biologics, cardio vascular, neuromodulation, neuromonitoring, diabetes, and surgical technology. Monitoring devices for cranial trauma and hydrocephalus are offered under the company's restorative therapies group segment. Medtronic's primary customers include clinics, distributors, hospitals, third party healthcare providers, and governments for running healthcare programs.