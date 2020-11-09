Ophthalmic Tonometers Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the ophthalmic tonometers market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.



On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the ophthalmic tonometers market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the ophthalmic tonometers market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the ophthalmic tonometers market in the coming years.



The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the ophthalmic tonometers market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.



Key Segments of Ophthalmic Tonometers Market



FMI's study on the ophthalmic tonometers market offers information divided into four important segments— Product, portability, end-user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.



Product



Human Tonometers

Applanation Tonometers

Indentation Tonometers

Rebound Tonometers

Veterinary Tonometers

Applanation Tonometers

Rebound Tonometers

Digital Tonometers



Portablity



Handheld Tonometers

Desktop Tonometers



End User



Hospitals

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers



Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Chapter 1 – Executive Summary



The report commences with the executive summary of the ophthalmic tonometers market report, which includes the summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the ophthalmic tonometers market as well as the key trends impacting the market.



Chapter 2 – Market Overview



Readers can find detailed taxonomy and product definition of the ophthalmic tonometers market, in this chapter, which help readers understand basic information about ophthalmic tonometers market.



Chapter 3 – Key Market Trends



This section highlights the key trends impacting the ophthalmic tonometers market, which will help readers understand the current trends and their impact on market growth.



Chapter 4 – .Key Success Factors



This chapter explains the USPs/features, strategic promotional strategies and regulations that are expected to influence the growth of the ophthalmic tonometers market during the forecast period.



Chapter 5 – Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Volume (Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the ophthalmic tonometers market during the forecast period. Along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future.



Chapter 6 – Pricing Analysis



This section explains regional pricing analysis by product type and the pricing break-up at the manufacturer as well as distributor level. The section also includes global level average pricing analysis benchmark.



Chapter 7 – Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Value (US$) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the ophthalmic tonometers market during the forecast period. Along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).



Chapter 8 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the ophthalmic tonometers market during the forecast period. The chapter also highlights the major forecast factors that will shape market growth. Besides, it provides key dynamics of the ophthalmic tonometers market, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunity analysis. This chapter is expected to enable readers to understand the factors that are propelling the growth of the ophthalmic tonometers market, as well as those that are likely to hamper the growth of the ophthalmic tonometers market. The opportunity analysis for the ophthalmic tonometers market will help readers understand the market opportunities, based on which they can plan their strategies.



Chapter 9 – COVID19 Crisis Analysis



This section provides the current and expected impact of COVID19 on the ophthalmic tonometers market.



Chapter 10 – Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis (2015-2019) & Opportunity Assessment (2020-2030), By Product



Based on Product, the ophthalmic tonometers market is segmented into human and veterinary tonometers. In this chapter, readers can find information about a detailed analysis of the market by products of ophthalmic tonometers and their growth over the forecast period.



Chapter 11 – Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2030, By Portability



Based on portability, the ophthalmic tonometers market is segmented into handheld and desktop tonometers. In this chapter, readers can find information on market attractive analysis based on Portability.



Chapter 12 – Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2030, By End User



Based on End User, the ophthalmic tonometers market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic diagnostic centers, veterinary hospitals and veterinary diagnostic centers. In this chapter, readers can find information on market attractive analysis based on End User.



Chapter 13 – Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, By Region



This chapter explains how the ophthalmic tonometers market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 14 – North America Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America ophthalmic tonometers market along with the country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find key takeaways of this region, and market growth based on Product, consumption, and country of ophthalmic tonometers in the North American region.



Chapter 15 – Latin America Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes the growth prospects of the ophthalmic tonometers market in leading countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the Latin America ophthalmic tonometers market during 2020-2030.



Chapter 16 –Europe Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the ophthalmic tonometers market based on Product, consumption, and country in several European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 17 – South Asia Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the rest of South Asia are the leading countries/regions in South Asia that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia ophthalmic tonometers market, in this chapter, readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the South Asia ophthalmic tonometers market during 2030.



Chapter 18 – East Asia Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



Detailed information about factors such as incremental opportunity, Y-O-Y growth, and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the East Asia ophthalmic tonometers market are included in this chapter. It also includes the growth prospects of the ophthalmic tonometers market in leading East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



Chapter 19 – Oceania Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030



This chapter consists of important parameters that have a huge impact on the growth of the ophthalmic tonometers market in Oceania, based on market segmentation, during the forecast period. The chapter also provides an overview of the drivers, restraints, and trends in the Oceania ophthalmic tonometers market.



Chapter 20 – MEA Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information on how the ophthalmic tonometers market will grow in the major countries in MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey and Rest of MEA during 2020-2030.



Chapter 21 – Key and Emerging Countries Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information on how the ophthalmic tonometers market will grow in the major countries across the world during 2020-2030.



Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis



This chapter covers the market analysis of competitors based on revenue tiers, single point view of portfolio across industry segments, and their relative market position.



Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the ophthalmic tonometers market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Players featured in the ophthalmic tonometers market report include Metall Zug Group (Haag-streit), Topcon, Huvitz, Nidek and Oculus Optikgeräte GmbH.



Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.



Chapter 25 – Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the ophthalmic tonometers market.