Ophthalmology Devices Market Poised $16.2 Billion by 2014

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- According to a new market research report, Global Ophthalmology Devices Market (2009 - 2014), the total global ophthalmology devices market is expected to be worth US$16.2 billion by 2014, and the U.S. market will account for nearly 37.2% of the total revenues. The global IOL market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2009 to 2014.



Browse more than 15 market tables and in-depth TOC on Ophthalmology Devices Market. .

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-ophthalmology-devices-drugs-market-137.html



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The ophthalmology devices studied and segmented in this report are as per their usage in the diagnosis and treatment of eye related diseases that are cataract, refractive error and other retinal disorders. The devices analyzed are Intra Ocular Lens (Cataract), Phacoemulsification Systems (Cataract), Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) (Refractive Error), Contact Lens (Refractive Error) and Vitrectomy Systems (Other Retinal Disorders).



The total market for the above mentioned devices/equipments is estimated to be ~ $16.2 billion in 2014, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Alcon, (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb, (U.S.), Abbott Medical Optics (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S), are the leading players in the global ophthalmology devices market.



Scope of the report



The report categorizes global ophthalmology devices market based on major eye disorders such as cataract, refractive error and other retinal disorders. In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report identifies and analyzes trends and opportunities for each submarket; providing fifteen market tables for submarkets in the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW), with the latter comprising of Russia, CIS, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, and Africa.



The medical devices market practice at MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce its Analyst Briefing Presentation on the Global Ophthalmology Devices Market (2009-2014) to be held on 11th May 2010. The briefing on the global ophthalmology devices market (2009-2014) will benefit ophthalmology devices manufacturing companies, ophthalmology device distributors, clinical research firms and governing bodies.



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