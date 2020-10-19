Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global ophthalmology drugs market is expected to decline from $24,640.0 million in 2019 to $19,831.3 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 44.6% from 2021 and reach $33,272.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $38,223.53 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $53,698.87 million by 2030.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc., Bayer AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the aging population prone to age related eye disorders, increase number of contact lens users suffering from dry eye condition, increased funding from public and private research organizations, increased healthcare expenditure globally, increase in allergy diseases (hay fever) and increase in number of treatment options. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, particularly in developing countries, and lack of awareness about eye disorders such as dry eye and glaucoma.



Going forward, rise in laser surgeries, digitalization of the workplace, increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders and increasing geriatric population, growing burden of the diabetes and other comorbidities, side effects of other medication, and promising pipeline for dry eye disease will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the ophthalmology drugs market in the future include long and costly drug approval procedures, inadequate insurance coverage of ophthalmologists services expiration of branded drug patents and disruption in the supply chain of ophthalmology drugs due to the impact of covid-19.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Ophthalmology Drugs in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Ophthalmology Drugs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Ophthalmology Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



