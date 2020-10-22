Ophthalmology Drugs Market Global Research and Clinical Survey Report 2020

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global ophthalmology drugs market is expected to decline from $24,640.0 million in 2019 to $19,831.3 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 44.6% from 2021 and reach $33,272.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $38,223.53 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $53,698.87 million by 2030.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Novartis AG; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Allergan Plc.; Bayer AG; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



The top opportunities in the ophthalmology drugs market segmented by type of drug will arise in the other ophthalmology drugs segment, which will gain $5,975.5 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the ophthalmology drugs market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the retail pharmacies segment, which will gain $4,580.4 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the ophthalmology drugs market segmented by prescription type will arise in the prescription drugs segment, which will gain $5,216.39 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the ophthalmology drugs market segmented by drug variation will arise in the generic drugs segment, which will gain $5,430.37 million of global annual sales by 2023.



The ophthalmology drugs market size will gain the most in USA at $3,838 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the ophthalmology drugs market include develop innovative drugs, develop drugs with rho-kinase inhibitors to make the glaucoma drugs more effective, develop preservative free eye drops for the treatment of dry-eye syndrome, develop new mode of delivery systems for the treatment of dry-eye syndrome, invest in research and development of new and advanced drugs, develop non-steroidal anti-inflammatory ophthalmic drugs, develop combination therapies and consider acquiring smaller companies to diversify their product portfolio. Player-adopted strategies in the ophthalmology drugs market include expanding through acquisitions, expanding its ophthalmic products to newer geographies by obtaining drug approvals from regulatory authorities, and aim at building diverse ophthalmology portfolio with a pipeline of drugs.



The outbreak of Corona virus has caused a shortage in the supply of ophthalmic drugs for the treatment of dry eyes. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic created disruption in the global pharmaceutical supply chain which is heavily dependent on China. The main raw materials in drug production are manufactured in China and are exported to other parts of the world for making the final drug. This has resulted in pharmacies and wholesalers reporting many drugs being out of stock. Owing to the shortage of medications, governments are advising pharmacists to limit the dispensing of certain dry eye prescription medicines such as chloramphenicol (an antibiotic for conjunctivitis) eye drops and ointments to a one-month supply according to the prescribed dose. Also, pharmacists are recommended to sell certain over the counter medicines (OTC) to a maximum of one unit per purchase due the concern on the significant health impacts on the patients that can be caused due to the shortage of medicines during this pandemic.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Ophthalmology Drugs market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Ophthalmology Drugs in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Ophthalmology Drugs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Ophthalmology Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Ophthalmology Drugs on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Ophthalmology Drugs Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Ophthalmology Drugs Market.



