Some of the key players profiled in the study are: UnitedHealthcare (United States), Aetna (United States), Humana (United States), Ameritas (United States), Blue Cross (United States), Aflac (United States), EyeBenefits (United States), Davis Vision (United States), VSP Direct (United States), Capri Healthcare (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Ophthalmology Plan of Private Health Insurance

Ophthalmology Plan of Private Health Insurance is a medical doctor who is licensed to practice eye medicine and surgery. Any serious eye problem, including physical injury to the eye, should always be seen by an ophthalmologist. Ophthalmologist services are typically covered by your health insurance policy. An optometrist is a specialist who provides eye care such as vision testing and correction, as well as treatment and management of vision changes. This type of vision testing is usually not covered by your health insurance, but it may be covered by a vision plan.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Prescription Drugs, Eye Examinations, Contact Lens Examinations, LASIK and Similar Corrective Vision Procedures, Others), Application (Adults, Children), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Others), Component (Hardware, Platform/Solutions, Services)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness in the Healthcare Sector, Owing To the Growing Healthcare Costs

Increasing Number of Benefits and the Arising Need of These Products Have Been Responsible For the Privatization of Health Insurance



Market Trends:

Payments for In-Hospital and Extras Treatment Increased

Emerging Number of Regulatory Guidelines on the Health Insurance Exchange



Opportunities:

Rising Concern Related to Pandemic is Boosting the Demand of Private Health Insurance Exchange Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Leaders and some development strategies

On 18th October 2021, UnitedHealth Group Company, has announced the launch of NavigateNOW, a virtual-first health plan that provides care both virtually and in-person. Eligible UnitedHealthcare members will be able to receive a variety of care through this new health plan, including wellness, routine, chronic condition management, urgent, and behavioural health services.



