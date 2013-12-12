Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Promising Pipeline to Trigger Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Combination Therapies market report to its offering

The report provides insights into two therapeutic indications in ophthalmology in Top Eight Markets of the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the therapeutic indications of ophthalmology, namely glaucoma and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these two ophthalmology indications.



Scope



- Disease overview and treatment usage patterns



- Market size and forecast for glaucoma and DES in Top Eight Markets (the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada) from 2012 to 2019



- Major marketed products for the indications types covered



In-depth pipeline analysis for glaucoma and DES



- Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market



- Key licensing and co-development agreements in the ophthalmology market



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147317/ophthalmology-therapeutics-in-major-developed-markets-to-2019-new-drug-approvals-and-promising-pipeline-to-trigger-shift-in-treatment-paradigm-to-combination-therapies.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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